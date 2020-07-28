A Paris, Illinois, man was arrested after being clocked driving more than 100 mph Monday night and then leading Vermillion County, Indiana, deputies on chase, police said.
Dalton O. Seafler, 27, was booked on charges of operating while intoxicated-controlled substance, resisting law enforcement with vehicle, possession of marijuana, intimidation of law enforcement, criminal recklessness, reckless driving and possession of a syringe, Sheriff Mike Phelps said in a news release.
The sheriff said deputies were on patrol about 9:30 p.m. Monday when they saw a light blue Dodge Charger traveling south on Indiana 63 from Indiana 36. Radar put the Charger's speed at 112 mph in a 60 mph zone.
Deputies caught up to the vehicle, and the driver pulled over just north of Hazelbluff Road on Indiana 63. But when deputies exited their vehicle and began to approach the stopped car, it sped off, the sheriff said.
Deputies began to pursue Seafler but lost sight of his vehicle in the New Goshen area.
Another officer spotted Seafler southbound on U.S. 150 near St. Mary of the Woods. When Seafler noticed that officers were once again following him he began to flee, police said. Vigo County deputies and Indiana State Police troopers were able to deploy stop sticks and get Seafler’s vehicle to stop.
A small amount of marijuana was discovered on Seafler and several hypodermic needles were found in his trunk, police said.
Seafler was taken to Vermillion County Jail, where he submitted to standardized field sobriety tests. After failing those tests, Seafler agreed to chemical testing. He was taken to Union Hospital Clinton for testing and tested positive for marijuana, the sheriff said.
Bond was set at $10,000, 10 percent allowed, with a mandatory sobering period before release.
