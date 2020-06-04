A stolen dog has been reunited with its owners after an investigation in Parke County.
About 10:40 a.m. Thursday, the Parke County Sheriff's Department responded to a report by Lyford residents who said they saw their German shepherd, Luna, in a vehicle. The dog had been reported stolen in December 2019.
The dog owners gave police the license plate number of the vehicle.
Deputies investigated and found the missing dog at a residence in Universal. The dog's identity was confirmed with a microchip scanner. The dog was returned to its Lyford owners.
Police said a report with be filed with the county prosecutor's office for consideration of criminal charges.
