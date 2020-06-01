Police, others discuss protests, future

City and county leaders are crediting anti-bias and cultural awareness training by police for keeping both protesters and the public safe during a weekend of marches in the streets of Terre Haute.

A local protester said she feels better about the future of the community due to the mainly positive atmosphere and good energy generated Saturday by people who spoke about their experiences and encouraged change.

And the president of Indiana State University said the university community will be studying societal problems and offer strategies for change to stop violence such as the killing of Minneapolis resident George Floyd by police.

Floyd's death has sparked protests around the country during the past week, adding to years of public unrest due to claims of police brutality due to bias, racial profiling and cultural shaming in communities across the United States.

Saturday saw more than 12 hours of mostly peaceful protests around Terre Haute. Most protests were at the Vigo County Courthouse, along South Third Street/U.S. 41, on Wabash Avenue and at the city police station.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt, Sheriff John Plasse and city Police Chief Shawn Keen talked to news outlets Monday afternoon about training and procedures.

Keen said he was pleased with the non-violent nature of the protests and his officers' reactions to the sometimes tense scenes and name-calling flung at police who were observing while providing traffic control and pedestrian safety.

“I'm overwhelmingly proud of our community and officers,” Keen said.

In contrast to protests in Indianapolis and other U.S. cities where violence and looting occurred, Terre Haute saw some minor skirmishes at times as protesters entered the pavement of Wabash Avenue and Third Street/U.S. 40 to walk, chant and display signs for several hours Saturday and into Sunday.

Local resident Tess Stephens walked from the courthouse down Wabash Avenue to the police station and said she was overjoyed at the diversity and size of the crowd of protesters who peacefully participated.

“Those two things spoke volumes,” Stephens said. “It was a good representation of this being a good moment of change. We can let go of the lingering thought that it takes time to change. Obviously, people are ready for change.”

ISU President Deborah Curtis on Monday morning wrote Floyd's death "has shaken our society and shown that much work is left to be done to live up to our nation’s ideals.”

ISU, she said, "joins those opposed to oppression and supports peaceful protest."

Curtis said the university "will study the root causes of these societal failures and develop strategies to confront them. More than a one-time event, this would be a sustained effort to teach and promote change. We will share more details in the coming weeks."

Stephens said some of the changes she hopes to see are better transparency with police statistics about bias and use of force, more minority representation in appointed positions around the city, more minority educators in schools and body cameras for all police officers.

Some conflicts

Those are issues Keen, Plasse and Modesitt discussed Monday afternoon.

Some conflicts did occur when vehicle traffic became trapped in the stream of walking protesters, Keen said, and some innocent motorists were confused and frightened when that occurred.

A few motorists, however, did engage negatively with the protesters, Keen said, including one woman motorist who tried to confront protesters and was reportedly punched in the face. Indiana State Police are investigating that incident.

Many of the protesters were area residents, Keen said, but police also noticed some out-of-state license plates.

Stephens said she also saw some non-local license plates in the area of the protests, but surmised those parked vehicles belonged to college students who were among the protesters.

Keen said there was no evidence that protesters from outside the community were bused into the city.

The protests began Saturday about 1 p.m. and continued throughout the day, eventually concluding about 1:10 a.m. Sunday, Keen said. A few other small protest groups were spotted later Sunday.

Keen estimated the crowd at about 300 to 400 people, with groups merging and splitting at different points.

Some clashes occurred among protesters themselves, as groups got into arguments about the actions that were being taken or not being taken, he said.

Keen said he is particularly proud of how his officers were not antagonized by name-calling and personal attacks shouted by some of the protesters.

“It was probably some of the most vile stuff I've seen in my career,” Keen said of the language used.

The focus of city police, with assistance from state, county and other local agencies, was to maintain safety for the public and protesters.

That will be the same tactic taken for any future protest events, he said.

“We're going to protect people's rights, all people's rights, to protest and to do so safely,” Keen said.

If property damage and violent interactions occur, that will change the response of police, he said.

Training, more training

The chief credited the non-provoked response of police with an intentional use of de-escalation tactics.

Keen said de-escalation tactics are a focus of ongoing training for all THPD officers. He was among two groups of officers who attended training in February and March to become de-escalation trainers of the department. The agency's remaining supervisors will be trained in September when THPD hosts a seminar. By October, all officers should have received the training.

Keen said the training is related to the department’s leadership program. He said he feels comfortable the department’s other annual training includes rotations on anti-bias and cultural awareness.

All new officers also receive training on de-escalation and crisis intervention training for dealing with people affected by mental illness.

THPD internally track incidents of bias through the National Incident-Based Reporting System, which reports local incident statistics including race, gender, bias and level of force used to a national database. THPD is one of the first agencies in the state to switch completely to NIBRS, rather than stay with the Uniform Crime Reporting system, Keen said.

In instances where use of force occurs, each incident is reviewed by use of force instructors, who are certified by the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy to review what is appropriate use of force in each situation.

Use of force is any physical contact between police and a member of the public beyond the use of handcuffs, Keen said. So if a person resists arrest even with a minor struggle, that incident is documented in a report.

The department also has a complaint system which citizens can use to communicate concerns. All complaints are reviewed by Keen, who said the process is part of the system to build trust with the community.

Keen has met with community leaders during the past year when concerns were raised about some tactics used by police in incidents.

Body cameras

The next program the department is working on is body cameras.

One presentation has already been made by a vendor, Keen said, and another presentation is set for next month. The department has also applied for a $200,000 grant to get the program going for its first two years.

Keen said many groups are calling for police to use body cameras to record an accurate account of police actions, but few realize the many aspects of a body camera program.

State law requires all video be stored for 180 days, and that creates a cost issue as data storage is expensive, Keen said.

Access to that video is also an issue, since each public access request will require a trained staff person to review and release only the part of the video applicable to the request. Privacy of victims and minors must be maintained.

Various body camera systems also offer different services and equipment that are being evaluated, he said, such as chest-mounted viewpoint, or an eye-glass type view that shows what the officer is looking at.

Keen also plans to receive input from community stakeholders on the body camera program.

“There is a lot to consider moving forward,” he said, adding he hopes the grant will cover the cost of the program for a couple of years.

Word on the grant funding is expected in the fall.

And then, the program will need to be reviewed by the mayor and approved by the city council.

Community relations

Meanwhile, city councilman Todd Nation said he saw a portion of the protest Saturday on Wabash Avenue.

“I'm relieved the citizens of Terre Haute and our police department were able to navigate this difficult terrain together, and no one got hurt,” Nation said.

Sylvester Edwards, who leads the local branch of civil rights organization NAACP, said the NAACP did not participate in any local protest during the weekend, though members were aware that some protest gatherings were planned.

“This community has a good relationship with the police,” Edwards said.

He pointed out the city has seen no instances of police brutality and no shootings of unarmed black men – acts which have prompted protests and public outcry in other communities around the nation.

“We want to make sure our community runs smoothly,” Edwards said of cooperative efforts with area police agencies. “Terre Haute is a good place to be and we want it to continue to be that way. It's pretty peaceful, and we want to keep it that way.”

Mayor Duke Bennett on Monday joined with Chief Keen is releasing a statement about the not only the weekend protests, but about an increase in serious crime incidents since the start of the year.

From March 6 to May 24, THPD's special response team responded to seven serious call outs. Two were to assist other agencies who had been fired upon by suspects. Two were for barricaded suspects, and two were for suspects threatening suicide.

Keen said all of the incidents were resolved without loss of life or serious bodily injury. A seventh incident involved a hostage situation that resulted in the successful release of the hostage and the arrest of the suspect.

Patrol and investigation divisions have also made arrests in most reports of aggravated battery involving a firearm or knife, he said. Officers also encountered and subdued an armed suspect during a traffic stop that resulted in gunfire and an injury to the suspect.

“All of these cases have impacted our community and officers, and at the same time, reflect the level of dedication from our officers and the level of cooperation from our community,” Keen and Bennett said in a joint statement released Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Plasse, Prosecutor Modesitt and Chief Keen all said their offices have open door policies of receiving and investigating citizen complaints and concerns, and of keeping people informed about investigation of complaints.

One serious injury

In an incident that occurred after the protest ended early Sunday, a Terre Haute man was injured when a juvenile struck him in the head with a baseball bat.

The man was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The juvenile was arrested, and charges are pending an investigation.

Witnesses told police the man who was battered had broken up a fight between the juvenile and another person. The juvenile then retrieved a bat from a vehicle and struck the man.

Anyone with information about that incident is asked to call THPD at 812-238-1661 to speak to the investigating officer.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.