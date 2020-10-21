Police officer, doctor vie for Vigo coroner's office

A physician and a police officer are in the running for Vigo County coroner in the 2020 general election.
Republican candidate Theodore “Ted” Lemke, a sergeant on the Terre Haute police force is facing Democratic candidate Dr. Janie Myers, a surgeon at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
The coroner’s race has no incumbent, as current Coroner Dr. Susan Amos cannot run due to the state’s term limit of two consecutive four-year terms.
Lemke said he is running for office as an extension of his long career as a public servant.
“I chose to run for the office of coroner because I enjoy helping people,” Lemke said. “In my current job as a sergeant with the Terre Haute Police Department, I deal with people at their worst possible moments which includes the death of loved ones. I feel it takes a special kind of person to deal with these situations and help others through these stressful times, while making the process as smooth as possible.”
Myers said she is running for the office because she believes it is important to have a physician as coroner.
“As a physician, I feel strongly about helping others in their time of need. I want to use my 20 years of medical knowledge, training, and experience to help the office. This knowledge will be used to differentiate accidental versus homicide versus suicide versus natural deaths,” she said.
“I feel I am the best qualified with proven leadership, organization and communication skills to make sure this office runs smoothly, and pledge to work closely together with law enforcement and the prosecutor’s office.”
Lemke said financial responsibility and public service are his priorities for the coroner’s office.
“I believe one of the priorities is that we need to make sure the coroner’s office operates within its budget while providing the residents of Vigo County the best possible service,” Lemke said. “We need to make sure that things are done in a timely manner without rushing or compromising the status of the investigation within the coroner’s office or with the local law enforcement agency’s investigation.
“I think we need to form a team atmosphere and work together as a team listening to everyone’s findings to make sure we get the investigations right,” he concluded.
Myers said professionalism and respect go along with financial responsibility for the office.
“One priority is addressing the pressing issue of the office, the retirement of some key individuals in the Vigo County Coroner’s office,” she said. “I promise to continue working with the community team members to maintain the same professionalism and respect,” Myers said. “This is done through open communication and cooperation with the police, fire/EMS and sheriff’s departments to ensure the death investigation process is seamless in the county. Of course, another priority is to continue to work within the budget.”
Lemke said his professional experience has given him the background he needs to be coroner.
“I believe my Emergency Medical Services background and investigative experience make me the right person for the job of Vigo County Coroner,” he said. “I have been involved in numerous death investigations during my career and have helped these families deal with the loss of a family member in a caring and compassionate way. I have the relationships needed to work closely with our Law Enforcement Agencies already in place. I have spent my whole career serving the community of Terre Haute and this would be the next opportunity in my community service to the residents of Vigo County.”
Myers said she is the best candidate for the office because of her medical training.
“My medical knowledge, training, and experience differ significantly from the other candidate. This knowledge will be used to differentiate accidental versus homicide versus suicide versus natural death. It has been shown 50 percent of all cases referred to the Vigo County Coroner’s office involved natural disease mechanisms. To fully evaluate what has happened and avoid unnecessary autopsies, it is crucial to have a medical background saving taxpayers money,” she explained. “Essentially, I understand the death investigation process and how it impacts the people, the community and the loved one from multiple perspectives.”
Lemke said ensuring public confidence in the office is one of the most pressing issues for the future.
“I believe one of the most important issues is we need to make sure the coroner’s office operates within its budget while providing the residents of Vigo County the best possible service,” he said.
“Another issue would be to make sure employees are trained and in-serviced each year,” Lemke explained, “making sure they have all the tools needed to complete the best most thorough investigation possible with the correct outcome.”
Myers said loss of experience due to pending retirement is a challenge for the coroner’s office.
“They have a wealth of experience and very highly respected. My hope, if elected, is to use this experience to help with recruitment and training of their replacements,” Myers said. “Another pressing issue stems from the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to numerous effects including, affecting the health of many individuals, such as people skipping doctor appointments, increased mental health issues, and increased drug use, which sometimes leads to death. Because of this, it adds additional stress on the office and its budget.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.