The Vigo County Sheriff's Office on Monday released the names of two people killed Friday afternoon in a truck-motorcycle collision at U.S. 150 and Sanford Road in the western part of the county.
Dead are Bennie Johnson, 67, and Sandra Johnson, 65, both of Chrisman, Illinois, Sheriff John Plasse said in a news release.
Deputies were called to the accident site about 3:43 p.m. Friday and learned a motorcycle was southbound on U.S. 150 when a truck turned into the cycle's path. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck, 34-year-old Mitchell Lankford of West Terre Haute, was taken to the hospital, where he tested positive for a controlled substance, police said.
Lankford was arrested and taken to Vigo County Jail, where he was booked on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance resulting in death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.