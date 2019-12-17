A Kingman man was arrested after the Parke County Sheriff's Department investigated a 3 a.m. Sunday crash near the Parke/Fountain county line.
Michael Dean Cruse, 58, faces misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and false informing. He was booked into the Parke County Jail with bond set at $5,000.
Police said their investigation of the first crash lead to a second crash scene.
Later in the day, Cruse tried to report his vehicle stolen, police said.
