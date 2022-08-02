Police make arrest in Sunday night shooting

Terre Haute police on Tuesday evening announced an arrest in the Sunday night shooting homicide at 19th And Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School.
Kole Hughes, 20, of Lafayette, was booked into Vigo County Jail on a charge of murder and his held without bond awaiting his initial court appearance, according to jail records.
Killed was Quincy Rogers-Porter, 22, of Terre Haute.
In a Facebook post, city police said detectives developed Hughes as a person of interest and, with the assistance of the Lafayette Police Department, began surveillance on his residence in the 500 block of Park Avenue, Lafayette.
When arrest and search warrants — for Hughes' residence and for his DNA — were obtained, Lafayette police were informed of the warrants. They arrested Hughes about 3 p.m. Tuesday with a firearm in his possession as he drove from his residence, Terre Haute police said.
Terre Haute detectives then executed a search warrant at Hughes residence and brought him to Terre Haute.
The investigation indicated a prior relationship between Hughes and Rogers-Porter, according to city police. Also, they said, the investigation suggested Rogers-Porter was targeted and not part of a broader or general attack.
The THPD thanked Lafayette police, the High Tech Crime Unit at Indiana State University, Vigo County Prosecutor's Office and Vigo County School Corp. Despite incorrect statements on social media, police said the school surveillance system was working and provided crucial evidence.
The police department also said, "We especially want to thank the many residents and the victim’s family who provided crucial information and video. We know that this was a horrific event and that it is not always easy to do the right thing."
Neighbor recounts events
A neighbor whose home suddenly became part of the investigation after the shooting about 10:30 p.m. Sunday told the Tribune-Star of his experience.
Tracey Wheeler pointed to the side of his house and the adjacent chain-link fence on Monday afternoon.
“That’s his blood there,” said Wheeler. “I’m not messing with it. ..."
Wheeler said was asleep when the shooting took place, and he awoke to discover his wife talking to police.
“I was downstairs in the man cave,” he said. “I heard all the commotion and came upstairs and saw her outside talking to the police.
“This is in the middle of the night — we were asleep,” Wheeler continued. “And we woke up, and she’s out here talking to the police, and I’m like, ‘Why are you out here? Get back in!’
The police were like, ‘What’s wrong with that crazy guy?’ I said, ‘There ain’t no crazy guy — you’re talking about there’s a shooter loose, and this is a crime scene.’ ”
Wheeler inspected the damage to his fence. “He crashed my fence in, and I was out back with my dog when I noticed this was all pushed in,” he said, gesturing to the affected area.
Wheeler said the incident had unnerved him.
“This is scary,” he said. “I didn’t know nothing like that happened in this neighborhood. I’ve been here 20 years, and my neighbors have been here longer that I have.”
He added, “I’m retired now, so I try not to go out at all.”
