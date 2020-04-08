Police investigating separate stabbing incidents

City police are investigating two separate stabbings that occurred Tuesday.
The first incident occurred about 10:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of North 12th Street.
Police said the suspect was using a gun to hold a victim against his will. When the suspect put the gun down for a moment, the victim grabbed a knife and cut the suspect in the neck.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.
Police said the suspect's name will be released when he is booked into jail.
About 7 p.m., police responded to a domestic battery incident in the 1400 block of Maple Avenue.
Police said a victim was cut with a knife, and received non-life threatening injuries.
Jensen Kelch, 29, of North Terre Haute, was arrested for domestic battery with a deadly weapon. Shee was booked into the Vigo County Jail and will face the Level 5 felony charge in Vigo Superior Court 4.
