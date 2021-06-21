City police are conducting a death investigation on Terre Haute’s north side.
Police were dispatched to 28th Street and Prairie Avenue earlier today for a death investigation, according to the THPD Facebook page. The intersection is in a small neighborhood south of Fort Harrison Road.
Upon arrival, police secured the scene and investigators were called.
More information will be released as the investigation continues, police said.
