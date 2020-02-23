Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident on Interstate 70 in Vigo County.
At approximately 2:10 p.m. Sunday, traffic was slowing on the westbound lane of I-70 near mile marker 1, Sgt. Matt Ames said. A semi driver turned on his blinkers due to the slowing traffic, and an SUV did not slow for the semi and rear-ended it.
Emergency responders pronounced the driver of the SUV dead at the scene.
A name will be released after family is notified, Ames said.
The left lane of I-70 westbound is now open, Ames said. Drivers should use caution as emergency crews stay on scene.
Traffic is being diverted at the 7-mile marker on to U.S. 40. All lanes on I-70 are expected to open again this evening.
Agencies responding to the accident included Indiana State Police, West Terre Haute Police Department, Sugar Creek Fire Department and Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
