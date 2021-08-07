A Sullivan man faces misdemeanor and felony charges including neglect and endangerment after a traffic stop Friday evening, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
A deputy on patrol in Sullivan noticed a Jeep with a tail light out and stopped the Jeep, which was driven by Bengerman Nasser, 22, and had three passengers, one of them a 2-month old infant.
The deputy observed signs of criminal activity and noticed Nasser seemed impaired, Sheriff Clark Cottom said in a news release.
Nasser failed standard field sobriety tests and was arrested and taken to Sullivan County Jail, where he was booked on child neglect as a Level 6 felony, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 18, also a Level 6 Felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated - prior offense, also a Level 6 Felony. He also was booked on misdemeanor charges of OWI-endangerment, OWI-controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Two passengers were cited with possession of marijuana and released.
