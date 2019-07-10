Illinois police have identified the man killed Wednesday afternoon in a rollover crash near Paris, Illinois.
Garret R. Woltman, 24, of Paris, Illinois, was pronounced dead after the tractor-trailer he was in left the road and flipped on its side.
According to a post on the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, Brett Bell, 24, of Paris, was driving a Mack tractor-trailer just after 10 a.m. east on East Terre Haute Road near Midwestern Gas Street in Elbridge Township.
The tractor-trailer left the road and came to rest on its passenger side.
Bell was taken via ambulance to Terre Haute Regional Hospital. The passenger, Woltman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy is set to be performed today by Terre Haute forensic pathologist B. Adeagbo, M.D.
Initial responders to the crash were Edgar County Sheriff’s Deputies, Horizon Health Ambulance and the Paris and Vermilion fire departments. The incident remains under the investigation of the Edgar County Coroner’s Office, the Edgar County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police.
