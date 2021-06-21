The Vigo County Coroner's Office has identified Richard M. Patterson, 32, of Terre Haute as the man found in the body of water on Saturday in southern Vigo County.
The Vigo County Coroner's Office determined the cause of death to be drowning.
On June 12, the Vigo County Sheriff's Department responded to a disabled vehicle on Riley Road. Sheriff’s deputies discovered Patterson in the vehicle, which was reported stolen, according to a preliminary investigation by Putnamville State Police Post detectives.
It was also discovered that Patterson was in possession of stolen articles from a nearby residence. Deputies placed Patterson under arrest, handcuffing him and placing him in a patrol car, according to the investigation.
While deputies processed the crime scene, Patterson, still handcuffed, escaped from the patrol car, according to police. The Sheriff’s Department, along with the assistance of Terre Haute Police K-9s, conducted an extensive search but were unable to locate Patterson.
On Saturday, a resident reported an object located in a body of water in southern Vigo County. Emergency personnel found Patterson’s body in the water.
This investigation is ongoing.
