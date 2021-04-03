Sullivan County authorities say a woman was speeding and under the influence of alcohol when she failed to negotiate a curve on Indiana 63 near County Road 75 North, ran off the road and rolled here vehicle several times.
Charges of operating while intoxicated will be sought against Gaila Thacker, 28, of Sullivan, Sheriff Clark Cottom said in a news release late Friday. Thacker was admitted to Terre Haute Regional Hospital with internal injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
Thacker's vehicle came to rest in an open field and caught fire with her inside, police said. The woman's husband had been following her, and with the aid of a passerby, pulled her from the vehicle.
The Farmersburg marshal and Sullivan city police assisted Sullivan County sheriff's deputies, as did SCAT Ambulance and Turman Township Fire Department.
