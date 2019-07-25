Police: High driver crashed into Cayuga Burger King

A 20-year-old driver faces a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after crashing his pickup truck into the Burger King in Cayuga late Wednesday, police said.
About 11 p.m., the Cayuga Town Marshal's Office was notified a vehicle that had ran into the Burger King at McClure's gas station. Upon arrival, officers found a 2008 Ford F-150 pickup truck had struck the north wall of the building, causing significant damage.
Officers on scene identified the driver as Tyler W. Dickerson, 20, of Cayuga. After further investigation, officers discovered Tyler and a passenger had been smoking marijuana about an hour before the crash, police said.
After field sobriety tests and a chemical test, Tyler was arrested and booked into Vermillion County Jail on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (substance). Bond was set at $9,000, 10 percent allowed.
