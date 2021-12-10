A grant from a nonprofit organization will cover $12,150 in lab testing for evidence connected to an Interstate 70 cold case being investigated by Terre Haute Police and a multi-state task force.
THPD’s violent crimes detectives received a grant from Season of Justice to alleviate the cost of expensive DNA testing that could link a 1992 shooting death in Terre Haute to the I-70 serial killer case.
Detective Brad Rumsey said the grant will cover the entire cost of testing by an out-of-state vendor processing the evidence. The Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office had originally agreed to pay for the testing.
“This was the best-case scenario as we were hoping to save the taxpayers of Vigo County as much money as possible in this endeavor. The Prosecutor’s Office was very pleased with this outcome as well, as this allows them to allocate that money on other projects within their office,” Rumsey said.
In November, THPD detectives met with a multi-agency task force at St. Charles, Missouri, to share information about a 30-day shooting spree that occurred in Indiana, Kansas and Missouri in April and May of 1992. The shootings were connected by ballistics to the I-70 corridor.
One Terre Haute victim is believed to be 40-year-old Michael “Mick” McCown.
McCown was stocking shelves at his mother’s store, Sylvia’s Ceramic Shop, when the suspected killer entered the store and shot McCown in April 1992.
Police are also considering some similarities that could connect the McCown case to the shooting death of Billy Brossman, a clerk at the 7th & 70 Liquor Store on Prairieton Road almost 10 years later on Nov. 30, 2001.
Police have set up a tip line to receive information on possible suspects in the shooting deaths.
Rumsey said this week that police have received numerous tips that are being investigated, and more information from the public is welcome as a possible missing link to solve the homicide cases.
A $25,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person known as the “I-70/I-35 serial killer.”
Anyone with information can call 1-800-800-3510. The information will be uploaded into a database.
An age-enhanced image of the suspect has also been released, along with the original 1992 composite drawing of the suspect.
The man is described as white, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall to 5 feet, 9 inches tall, slender, with “dull” red hair in 1992. His age was estimated at 22 to 32 at the time of the shootings. He would now be age 52 to 62.
Agencies in Indianapolis, the Missouri cities of St. Charles and Raytown, Wichita, Kansas, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agency participate on the task force.
