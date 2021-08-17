A Brazil couple has died as the result of injuries from a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Clay County.
Shirley Adams, 88, died at the scene. Her 93-year-old husband Richard E. Adams died early today at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
Chief Deputy Josh Clarke of the Clay County Sheriff's Department said police were dispatched about 3:10 p.m. Monday to a crash at the intersection of Indiana 59 and White Rock Road near the National Guard Armory just south of the city.
Deputies and Brazil city police arrived on the scene to find two vehicles with heavy damage in the road and in a ditch. Emergency aid was rendered to the motorists. A crash reconstruction team from the Indiana State Police was called to the scene, and the highway was closed for about three hours.
Clarke said evidence shows Adams was driving a westbound 2005 Mercury sedan that attempted to cross the highway from Craig Avenue onto White Rock Road. The car pulled into the path of a southbound 2014 Dodge Ram truck driven by Randy Romas, 60, of Brazil.
Clarke said Romas was unable to stop or avoid a collision. His truck struck the passenger side of the Adams car, resulting in the death of Shirley Adams. Richard Adams was airlifted to the Indianapolis Hospital. Romas was not injured in the crash.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.