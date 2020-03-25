A one-vehicle accident about 7 a.m. today near Indiana 54 and South Section Street in Sullivan sent one person to the hospital and resulted in a temporary power outage, according to Indiana State Police.
Preliminary investigation shows Genevieve Stone, 70, of Linton, was driving a 2003 Buick westbound on Indiana 54 and failed to observe a stop sign at its with South Section Street.
Stone’s vehicle ran off the roadway striking several trees and an electrical box. The vehicle came to a rest in a ditch about 60 feet off the roadway in a wooded area. Power to the south side of Sullivan was shut down until Duke Energy could make repairs.
The investigation revealed Stone failed to observe the stop sign due to a preexisting medical condition. Stone was taken to Union Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Troopers said seat belt use prevented more severe injuries.
Assisting ISP were Sullivan police and ambulance, Duke Energy and Recovery Plus.
