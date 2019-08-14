Police: Driver sober or expect to get pulled over

More than 300 people saw the inside of the Vigo County Jail due to impaired driving-related arrests in 2018.
This year, the Vigo County Traffic Safety Partnership is warning all drivers that patrols are increasing for drugged and alcohol-impaired drivers from mid-August through Labor Day.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse was joined by Terre Haute Police public information officer Ryan Adamson and Trooper Ty Lightle of the Indiana State Police to encourage sober driving by the public.
“Any substance that makes you feel different — like legal or illegal drugs and alcohol — can also make you drive different,” Plasse said. “Designate a sober driver today as officers will be on patrol for impaired drivers.”
Overtime patrols are supported by funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration distributed by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
Nationwide, impaired traffic deaths totaled 10,870 in 2017. That’s one person killed every 48 minutes, Lightle said.
Adamson said Labor Day weekend is one of the deadliest times of year for impaired-driving deaths.
Motorcycles are about three percent of registered vehicles, but are dramatically over-represented in impaired driving crashes, Lightle said. In 2018, 22 percent of motorcycle riders killed in crashes were intoxicated.
Drivers are also warned to watch for impaired pedestrians who may not be paying attention to their surroundings.
In every state, it is illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08 percent or higher. In Indiana, drivers under age 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are subject to fines and a license suspension for up to one year.
