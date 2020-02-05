A Vigo County man falsely reported to police Tuesday that four suspects had shot at his truck on U.S. 41 at Carlisle Street.
Vigo County sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in the 1900 block of North Eighth Street after a man reported he was stopped in traffic when four black males in a Hyundai pulled up next to his 2000 Chevrolet Silverado and fired three rounds into the driver side window of the truck.
A sergeant said he examined the truck but could find no exit points on the vehicle. Leach said he did find a spent 9 mm casing on the console of the truck. The driver said he had fired one round at the vehicle but was unsure if he had struck it.
Leach said he called local hospitals but found that no such suspect had come into an emergency room with a gunshot wound.
After further investigation, the driver told police he had made up the story and had accidentally discharged his own firearm through the driver side window while attempting to chamber a round.
The driver's firearm was seized at the scene for safekeeping.
