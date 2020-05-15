Police this afternoon safely detonated a pipe bond found in a vacant house in the 1800 block of South Second Street in Terre Haute.
About 1:30 p.m., a construction crew notified city police of the device found in the house.
Terre Haute police secured the area and called for an Indiana State Police explosives ordinance disposal team.
That team arrived, removed the device to a field and detonated it without further incident, city police said on their Facebook page.
