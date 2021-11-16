Sullivan County authorities have determined cause in the Oct. 17 crash east of Shelburn that claimed the lives of a North Central High School student and a Jasonville man.
In a news release issued today, Sheriff Clark Cottom said investigation reveals Mallorie Cochran, 16 was driving south on Sullivan County Road 200. Perry Deschamp, 58, of Jasonville, was westbound on Indiana 48.
At that intersection, County Road 200 East is controlled by stop signs, while Indiana 48 has the right of way with no traffic control devices.
The sheriff said preliminary investigation shows Cochran's southbound vehicle failed to yield to Deschamp's westbound vehicle. Both drivers died of their injuries.
Drugs or alcohol were not a factor.
A passenger in the second vehicle, Karla Deschamp, 56, of Jaonville has since been released from the hospital.
The sheriff called the crash a “terrible accident in which two people going about everyday life lost their lives."
Sheriff’s investigators were assisted by a crash reconstruction team from the Indiana State Police.
