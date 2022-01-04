Police continue investigation in 41-year-old cold case

FARMERSBURG – Investigators with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police continue to seek answers in the 1981 homicide of a Farmersburg woman who was killed in her home.
On the evening of Jan. 2, 1981, 51-year-old Sarah “Jeanette” Benson returned home from shopping in Terre Haute to be surprised by an intruder inside her home, according to a news release from Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom.
Her husband, Emory, was at work in Terre Haute at the time. Emory Benson died in 1999 without resolution of his wife’s homicide.
At the time of the Benson homicide, neighbors described seeing a blue, four-door passenger car parked in the family's driveway, just prior to Benson returning home.
One of the witnesses thought the vehicle was a Plymouth Valiant, describing it as “robin egg blue".
A second witness thought the vehicle was possibly a Chevrolet, describing it as having "shiny blue paint”.
A third witness described the sedan as being "very clean."
One neighbor observed a white male near the home. The male, who was wearing a vest, was seen exiting the blue sedan, before knocking on the Bensons' front door. The male was described as tall and thin, possibly in his 20’s, at the time.
Investigators believe that man was likely the intruder.
Investigators exhausted many leads over the years, but have not been able to develop sufficient information for an arrest.
Archive newspaper articles from the time made no mention of the description of the suspect or the blue sedan.
Police remind the public that the killer would now likely be in his 50s.
“Over time relationships change and it is not uncommon that someone with information could come forward, to bring closure to this senseless murder,” Sheriff Cottom said.
Anyone with information concerning Benson's murder should contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 812-268-4308 or the Indiana State Police at 765-653-4114.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.