Police: Chase leads to arrest on multiple charges

A Terre Haute man faces multiple charges after a chase and a brief struggle with police officers Thursday afternoon, according to city police.
Devin D. Conder, 34, was booked on an existing warrant and additional, preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, habitual traffic violator, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and dealing methamphetamine.
Also arrested was Ciara J. Bland, 30, of Terre Haute. She was booked on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Police said they attempted to stop a car driven by Conder about 12:25 p.m. Thursday near 19th and Oak streets. He was wanted on an aggravated battery warrant from Vigo County.
Police said Conder failed to stop for officers an accelerated as he traveled north on 18th Street before crashing into a large planter at Wabash Avenue and 18th Street.
After a brief struggle with officers, Conder was taken into custody, police said.
Bland, a passenger, also was taken into custody.
