An attempted drug deal resulted in the arrest of two men on multiple charges, including kidnapping, Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Matt Ames reported.
On Wednesday at approximately 8:30 p.m., a 19-year-old woman in the 200 block of Farrington Street in Terre Haute entered a vehicle from the passenger side to purchase marijuana from two men, according to an ISP news release. One of the men shut her door and displayed a handgun.
The woman was told the price of the marijuana had increased and when she refused to pay the new amount, the male driver began to drive away with the woman still in the vehicle, according to police. The woman escaped from the moving vehicle and the two men fled.
After an investigation by ISP and the Indiana State University Police Department, a search Thursday of a residence led to the discovery of drugs, firearms and evidence used in an armed robbery. Two suspects, Alzeez Hamzat, 21, and Adedejj Hamzat, 18, both of Terre Haute, were taken into custody without incident at the time the search warrant was executed. Both were taken to the Vigo County Jail.
Alzeez Hamzat was charged with the felonies kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon, robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement and maintaining a common nuisance and the misdemeanors possession of hashish and possession of a schedule I-IV controlled substance.
Adedejj Hamzat was charged with maintaining a common nuisance, a felony, and the misdemeanors possession of marijuana and possession of a schedule I-IV controlled substance.
The investigation is ongoing.
