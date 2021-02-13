A wanted Sullivan County man who had outstanding warrants in Indiana and Illinois faces additional charges after leading officers on a pursuit through Carlisle on Friday.
James “Mike” Shipman, 47, of Sullivan, wanted for possession of a handgun by a felon, now faces charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.
Sullivan County Sheriff’s deputies learned of Shipman's potential location at about 4:30 p.m., according to a news release by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies Justin Copeland and Colt Thompson proceeded to Carlisle in an attempt to locate Shipman, or his vehicle. After spotting the vehicle, deputies called for assistance. Shortly thereafter, the vehicle, with Shipman behind the wheel, left the residence.
After visually identifying Shipman, Copeland activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect took off leading deputies on a 25-minute pursuit. Shipman drove through multiple fields and yards before finally stopping just outside of Carlisle, according to the release.
Shipman was taken into custody without incident and was booked in the Sullivan County Jail under a $32,000 bond.
Sullivan County deputies were assisted by Sullivan city police and the Dugger town marshal.
