Police have arrested a suspect in a Monday evening stabbing.
Bryce Hetterscheidt, 21, was taken into custody Wednesday, police said.
About 8:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 700 block of South 20th Street where they found a man who had been stabbed. The man had non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Detectives searched several located for Hetterscheidt but did not locate him.
Tuesday morning, police were asking the public for information on the suspect’s location.
No additional details are available at this time.
