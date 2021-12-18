Police announce added holiday patrols

Travel this holiday season is expected to rebound to nearly pre-pandemic levels. In response, the Vigo County Traffic Safety Partnership is joining hundreds of law enforcement agencies across the state for the Safe Family Travel campaign.
Over the next three weeks, officers will be out in greater numbers to discourage impaired driving and ensure drivers and passengers are properly buckled. The patrols are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
"Driving impaired, not wearing a seat belt and speeding are always concerns around this time of year," Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said in a news release. "That's why we're increasing patrols and encouraging those traveling to buckle up, drive sober and slow down. It's better to be late and reach your destination safely, than not at all."
In Indiana and nationwide, reckless driving incidents remain higher than during pre-pandemic times. As of early October, 683 people have been killed in crashes statewide, which is an 8 percent increase from the same time in 2019 and on pace with 2020- one of the deadliest years in the past decade.
With one of the busiest travel periods still ahead, officers will be working to reverse this trend by focusing on impaired and unrestrained driving, two of the main causes behind the rise in fatalities.
Of the total number of vehicle occupants killed in crashes so far this year, more than 40 percent were not wearing seat belts. Moreover, seat belt use in Indiana declined for the first time in five years from 94.9 percent before the pandemic to 92.9 percent.
The department wants to remind motorists that most traffic fatalities can be prevented by taking some simple precautions. Never drive impaired and always wear a seat belt, Follow posted speed limits and avoid distractions. Before consuming alcohol, plan a sober ride home.
Motorists are encouraged to call 911 if they encounter an impaired or unsafe driver.
