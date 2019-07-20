Pole vaulters come together to honor icon in sport

Pole vaulters from around the midwest descended on Terre Haute on Saturday for the second annual Mike Hanna Street Vault event.
Hosted by the Indiana Track and Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame, at the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau on East Margaret Avenue, hundreds of vaulters and their families spent much of the day watching some of the state’s and nation’s most talented pole vaulters take to the skies.
And whether the vaulters were 7 or 70 years old, the event’s namesake, Mike Hanna, was proud to see so many competitors willing to put aside their ego to help one another and advance the sport.
“Seeing all these athletes, the boys and the girls, come together and support each other is awesome,” Hanna said. “There is no drama, there is no animosity, there all just trying to get better and clear the bar.”
Clearing the bar is what made Hanna a legend in the Indiana pole vaulting community.
An early adopter of fiberglass poles, a more pliable option opposite the standard swedish steel poles of the time, Hanna began clearing heights never before seen in Indiana high school athletics.
With a vault of 14.75 feet, Hanna captured the 1963 IHSAA state title, breaking Billy Moore of Logansport’s previous state record vault of roughly 13 feet, 6 inches in the process. He was the first Indiana high school vaulter to break the 14-foot barrier.
While attending Indiana State University, Hanna became the first Indiana collegiate vaulter to break the 15 and 16-foot marks.
He was enshrined in the Indiana Track and Field and Cross County Hall of Fame in 1981.
Fellow hall of fame member and pole vaulter Dick Kochert echoed Hanna’s sentiment, saying the camaraderie between vaulters is what makes events like Saturday’s special.
“The vaulting community is so giving. They’re always willing to help,” Kochert said. “They don’t often concern themselves with, ‘Are you going to beat me if I help you,” type stuff. That type of thinking, it doesn’t even factor into the equation.”
Kochert said his vaulting is a testament to that. He, admittedly, was an average vaulter in high school and left the sport for near 20 years after graduation.
Now, nearing 71 years old, Kochert said the folks who’ve helped him over the years are helping him climb higher than ever before.
“Vaulters help vaulters,” Kochert said. “I’ve had so many people help me over the years. I’ll be 71 in August and I’m getting better every year, at least I think so. If it hadn’t been for things others have taught me along the way, that wouldn’t be possible.”
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.