Polaris Awards announced at Terre Haute North

Rachael Brown, Jesse Newmister and Carolyn Roberts are the recipients of the 2022 Terre Haute North Vigo Polaris Awards for Patriots of Purpose.
Established in 2011 in honor of Carl S. Riddle, first principal of North, the Polaris Awards are given annually to three alumni or former staff who have brought distinction to the school.
The banquet will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at North Vigo High School. Tickets are $35. Contact Eileen Mann at emt@vigoschools.org for details and for reservations by Sept. 28.
Rachel Brown, Class of 2003
Rachael Brown is a 2003 North graduate. After graduating from Indiana State University in 2007, she and her husband made 10 trips to Guatemala in three years. They visited government homes for children and (unsuccessfully)attempted to adopt one of the 10-year-old boys they had grown to love.
After the birth of their second daughter in 2013, they decided to focus their attention on life in Terre Haute.
With experience in editing, newspaper, radio, social media management, and travel writing, Brown started a website with a local focus. She began HauteHappenings.com with a goal of bringing positive publicity to the Wabash Valley and to connect families with resources and events here.
In 2017, Brown was honored for her work with the 12 Under 40 young leader award.
In 2014, Brown, her husband, and their two young daughters became a licensed foster family. They’ve since had dozens of visitors pass through their home, with two daughters joining their family forever.
Jesse Newmister, Class of 2001
Jesse Newmister, a 2001 North Vigo graduate, spent his early summers helping his grandmother at the St. Benedict’s Parish soup kitchen, where he realized that helping bring joy to others through food was his calling.
Upon graduation from North, he enrolled in the culinary arts program at Sullivan University in Louisville, Kentucky. Following his education, he worked with some of the top talents in Charleston, South Carolina and Louisville.
In 2005, he was recruited to Knoxville, Tennessee, to help open the Northshore Brasserie, where he worked for more than 10 years, first as sous chef and then as executive chef.
Newmister decided it was time to start his own restaurant and opened Kaizen in June 2016. Since then, he married Margaret, his wife and business partner, and opened a second restaurant, Tako Taco.
He and Margaret are also managing partners in The Mill and Mine, which caters to both private events and national touring music acts.
Carolyn Roberts, faculty
Carolyn Roberts, a retired educator and former North Vigo school counselor, graduated from Wiley High School received her bachelor’s degree from Indiana State Teacher’s College, her master’s from Indiana State, and her sixth year post-graduate certificate in counseling from ISU.
As a ninth-grade student, Roberts experienced educational limitations due to her ethnicity, “and this burned in her soul a resolve that continues to be her motivation to excel in what she does today,” according to a news release.
Roberts’s first teaching job was at Booker T. Washington School, a then segregated school for African Americans that she had also attended as a young student.
She taught at Crawford, Fuqua, and Sandison elementary schools, and served as the first African American counselor at North for 17 years.
She retired from VCSC in 1995, returned as a consultant from 2005-2017, and, upon retirement, worked at Ivy Tech Community College as an admissions officer.
In addition, Roberts directed a program designed to help with the adjustment of young males whose mothers were recovering drug addicts, and she also worked as a diversity trainer with the Excel Group.
Roberts is the founder and director of the TUFF Program (Teaming Up for the Future), a mentoring club for male students, as well as MEE, (Motivation Education, and Enjoyment) for female students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.