Special Olympics Indiana invites supporters to raise money and awareness by taking part in its 2020 Indiana State University Polar Plunge.
This year’s plunge will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 22 at the Student Recreation Center.
On-site registration and other activities will take place inside the rec center beginning at 9 a.m., with participants lining up outside to take the plunge into a swimming pool at 10 a.m. The event also will include an indoor “After Splash Bash” immediately following the plunge.
Additional details and advance registration are available at www.PolarPlungeIN.org.
As Special Olympics Indiana’s signature fundraiser for more than 20 years, the Polar Plunge directly benefits more than 18,000 Special Olympics athletes throughout Indiana and plays a vital role in ensuring that an ever-growing number of children and adults with intellectual disabilities continue to benefit from no-cost participation in life-changing sports, health, education, and leadership programs.
