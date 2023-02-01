Special Olympics Indiana is asking for people to brave the elements to support its cause during the annual Polar Plunge.
Polar Plunge season kicked off Jan. 28 and will continue through March 4, with Terre Haute's event taking place Feb. 25 at Indiana State University's Student Recreation Center. Registration will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with the plunge to begin at noon.
Participants must raise at least $85 for the chance to take the plunge. More than 3,000 individuals typically take the dip into icy water in a year, the organization said in a press release.
Anyone who raises the minimum $85 will get a commemorative long-sleeved t-shirt. Those who reach higher fundraising levels will get additional prizes such as a tumbler, beach towel and more.
For those who want to support the cause without getting their feet wet, they can participate in the Virtual Plunge program. This allows people to receive the same fundraising prizes, but on plunge day they cheer on others while staying warm and dry.
All funds raised during one of the 15 state Polar Plunge events will benefit more than 16,000 athletes throughout Indiana to help ensure children and adults with intellectual disabilities can participate in the state's sports, health, education and leadership programs at no cost. To date, the event has generated more than $10 million for Special Olympics Indiana, according to the release.
The 2023 Polar Plunge is presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Indiana and sponsored by Duke Energy, DePuy Synthes, Steel Dynamics and Taft.
For more information, to register or to donate, visit polarplungein.org.
