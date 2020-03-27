Plots still available at ISU Community Garden

Indiana State University’s Community Garden still has some plots available to folks wanting to join the free gardening effort this season.
Garden manager Patti Weaver said about 10 plots are available, and more could become open soon.
The ISU Office of Sustainability opened the community garden in 2008, and it has grown to more than 160 plots.
Garden rules do not allow use of pesticide, herbicide, insecticide or fungicide. Plot sizes are 10-feet by 10-feet, 10x15 or 20x20.
The garden has tools and garden hoses available during scheduled work hours, so all anyone really needs to begin their effort is seeds or plants and the willingness to work their plot.
While there is no cost, community gardeners are asked to donate a portion of their produce to an area food pantry. In 2019, gardeners donated thousands of pounds of produce and 82 gardeners volunteered in excess of 1,000 hours to help maintain the garden and assist others in their growing efforts.
All new gardeners must make an appointment to pick a plot and go over the rules.
Anyone wanting to join the gardening effort can download a new gardener application form and submit it for consideration. The website is https://bit.ly/3dBSgza. Go to the community garden tab to find a link to an application form.
The garden is located south of Chestnut Street at 219 N. 11th St. on the eastern edge of the ISU campus. For more information, call the garden house at 812-232-8502.
