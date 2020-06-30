Plenty to do in Wabash Valley on 4th of July weekend

Despite the state and country still fighting back the spread of COVID-19, Vigo and surrounding counties offer plenty of July 4 activities.
The Mile
Wabash Valley Road Runners will host its annual The Mile race Saturday, July 4, in Terre Haute, but with modifications due to COVID-19.
The race starts one mile north of the Indiana State University’s Memorial Stadium, on Brown Boulevard, and finishes by the stadium grounds.
The Mile will include age-group heats, but will not have an awards ceremony. Timing MD will, however, create a custom souvenir race bib for the winners of overall first place and age-group first place.
Proceeds from the event fund the Wabash Valley Road Runners Kids Running Program, a free virtual summer running program for more than 200 Wabash Valley children. The Mile is the culmination of that program.
Registration for the event is closed with no option for race-day registration.
Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta
During the regatta, 7 p.m. Saturday at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute, thousands of yellow rubber ducks will be dropped from a crane into the Wabash River for a race to the finish line at the park.
Proceeds benefit Catholic Charities of Terre Haute.
Ducks can be adopted for $5 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday at Catholic Charities offices at 1801 Poplar St. or at Fairbanks Park beginning noon Saturday or until all ducks are adopted.
The winning duck will receive a $10,000 cash prize and the chance to win $1,000,000.
Arrangements are being made to provide for a live stream of the event. Details will be available at, WabashValleyRubberDuckRegatta.com.
Terre Haute fireworks
Terre Haute’s 4th of July celebration will take place Saturday at Fairbanks Park.
Food vendors open at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin about 10 p.m.
For the safety of the crowd anticipated and given the nature of the celebration, the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department is reminding all visitors, that personal fireworks and alcohol are prohibited in all city parks. The department also asks visitors leave all pets at home.
The Terre Haute Police Department will be on site to enforce all park rules and regulations. There are some changes due to COVID-19.
The rain date will be Sunday.
Brazil Rotary Fourth of July Festival
The Rotary Club of Brazil will host three days of live entertainment — Friday, Saturday, Sunday — at Forest Park in Brazil. They will also host a fireworks display over Forest Park Golf Course at 9:45 p.m. Saturday. The club has released the following tentative schedule:
• Friday: Inaugural Rotary golf outing, noon to 5 p.m.; Vendors open 5 to 10 p.m.; Endless Summer Band 7 to 10 p.m.
• Saturday: Vendors open noon to 10 p.m.; Trigger Head band, 2 to 5 p.m.; John Thomas Memorial Sack Races, 5 to 6 p.m.; The Big Fun Band, 7 to 9:45 p.m.; Fireworks display over Forest Park Golf Course, 10:05 p.m.
• Sunday: Worship services, 11 to 11:30 a.m.; Vendors open noon to 9 p.m.; Morris Mott Faith Band, 1 to 3 p.m.; The Van-Dell’s, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Brazil Concert Band, 8 to 9 p.m.
Fireworks over the Lake
The Sullivan County Freedom Festival, highlighted by a Saturday fireworks display over Sullivan Park and Lake, will feature music from 8 to 11:30 p.m. with a break near dusk for the fireworks display. Sullivan County Park and Lake is at 990 East Picnic Road, Sullivan, Indiana.
Raccoon State Recreation Area
Raccoon State Recreation Area, in northeast Parke County, has a host of activities slated for Saturday. Those activities include sand castle building contest 10 a.m. to noon; naturalist meetup 1 to 2 p.m.; Turtle Time turtle session 3 to 3:15 p.m.; Big Bang cornhole tournament 5 to 7 p.m.; Independence Day fireworks display 10 to 10:30 p.m.
Frontier Day Parade
Due to COVID-19, the Wabash Valley Horsemen’s Association will not host a Frontier Day Parade this year.
