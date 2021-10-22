Indiana State University homecoming activities are back this year, and ISU senior Kassidy Madison couldn’t be more excited.
She’s also Union Board president and has helped plan the week-long activities.“It means the world to me. My senior year I wanted to have homecoming again,” she said. “I don’t want to leave ISU without having this amazing event.”
As Union Board president, she wants to make sure this year’s — and last year’s freshmen — can celebrate homecoming “and see what ISU really has to offer.” Traditional homecoming celebrations did not happen last year due to the pandemic.
The theme is the “Return of the Legend,” and both students and alumni will once again be able to celebrate with the Blue and White parade, ISU football game and other events, Cassidy said.
ISU President Deborah Curtis said, “We’re so grateful to be back in person and have people here celebrating Indiana State. All it takes is missing one year to really realize how much it matters to everyone.”
Nancy Brattain Rogers, ISU vice president for university engagement, said, “We are very excited to welcome alumni and guests back to Terre Haute for homecoming,” she said. “We’re grateful to the campus community for wearing their masks and really pulling together and keeping our [COVID] numbers low this year so we’re able to have a full program of events.”
ISU homecoming benefits Terre Haute economically and it brings “a sense of celebration of the community coming together for the parade and football game,” Rogers said.
For alumni, it may be the one time they consistently come back to campus and re-connect with friends and the university, she said.
Today’s events include:
• Blue & White Parade, 9 a.m. The parade route starts at Ninth Street and Wabash Avenue, goes west on Wabash to Fifth Street, then north on Fifth to Chestnut Street. The Grand Marshal is Noah Malone, an ISU sophomore and three-time medal winner at the Tokyo Paralympics.
• College Open Houses, 9-11 a.m. — New for this year, ISU’s colleges, including the Honors College, and the Cunningham Memorial Library, will have open houses for visitors.
• Sycamore Village, 11-1 p.m., East Gate near large Alumni Association tent, Memorial Stadium — Campus organizations will have tents for Sycamores to socialize and enjoy food and drinks, which will be for sale. Food choices include rib-eye sandwiches and brat burgers. A ticket for the football game is not needed to enter Sycamore Village. No outside food or drink is allowed and a bag policy is in effect. Sycamore Village will not be open after 1 p.m.
• Homecoming football game, 1 p.m., Memorial Stadium — The Sycamores face Youngstown State. A bag policy is in effect. Tailgating is closed during the game, including halftime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.