Terre Haute hospitals are reporting increased cases of influenza, as Indiana health officials report “high” levels of influenza-like-illness and nine deaths statewide as of Dec. 28.
“Over the past two weeks, we’ve had a significant increase in positive labs for flu virus,” said Dr. John Bolinger, Union Health System chief medical officer. “It’s a little unusual this year in that we’re seeing pretty much an equal amount of influenza A and B. Typically, we see 90 to 95 percent influenza A and a few scattered cases of influenza B.”
Both are flu strains and both cause flu symptoms, he said.
Last week, both Union and Regional hospitals in Terre Haute, as well as Union Hospital Clinton, implemented flu restrictions for visitors, which will remain in place until further notice.
Terre Haute Regional “continues to see a high rate of positive influenza A and B in the emergency department,” said Myrna Dienhart, the hospital’s infection preventionist. “The number of patients presenting with influenza like illness [fever, cough, body aches] continues to be high as well. This seems to reflect what is being seen throughout the state.”
The Indiana Department of Health reported high levels of influenza-like illness in Indiana, with nine deaths, as of the week ending Dec. 28. Among those who died, three people were ages 25-49, one was between age 50-64 and five were 65 or older.
For the same time period, the CDC reported that seasonal influenza activity in the United States “is high and continues to increase. Activity has been elevated for eight weeks.”
Union’s Bolinger said that on Monday, four people were hospitalized with influenza, and last Tuesday seven were hospitalized. “I think we’re just now getting into flu season in Vigo County,” he said.
The hospital also is seeing a significant amount of respiratory syncytial virus, which can cause “a really bad cough, and fevers in kids,” he said. It’s typical for this time of year, he added.
As to which is worse, influenza A or B, “I think most people say influenza A is worse than B. I don’t know if the literature supports that. They are probably about the same,” Bolinger said. Influenza B does cause a greater likelihood of gastrointestinal symptoms along with a cough and sore throat.
People 65 and older and young children are most susceptible to adverse effects of influenza, Bolinger said, as well as those with chronic disease, such lung disease and diabetes. “They are likely to have more severe consequences.”
Union’s emergency room also has had a doubling or tripling of influenza cases in the last two to three weeks, he said, while Union Medical Group [formerly UAP] also is seeing “a lot of positive flu labs.”
Flu activity “is pretty much what we’ve seen the last few years,” he said.
Roni Elder of the Vigo County Health Department said flu numbers are going up, as indicated in both state and Centers for Disease Control reports.
To stay healthy, she urged people to wash their hands and to stay home if they have a fever or the flu. Also, she urged those who haven’t received a flu shot to go ahead and get one.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, “Annual vaccination is the best way to prevent influenza for people ages 6 months and older. An annual immunization with flu vaccine is the most effective and safest way to reduce the risk of getting the flu and spreading it to others.”
According to the CDC, “Influenza is a potentially serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and sometimes even death. Every flu season is different, and influenza infection can affect people differently, but millions of people get flu every year, hundreds of thousands of people are hospitalized and thousands to tens of thousands of people die from flu-related causes every year.
“An annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to help protect against flu. Vaccination has been shown to have many benefits including reducing the risk of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and even the risk of flu-related death in children.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.