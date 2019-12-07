The Vigo County School Board has several items on its agenda in addition to information on a tentative teacher contract and a hearing on proposed spending cuts.
One of the items is a presentation on the district’s transfer report. The information will show that, despite declining population in Vigo County, Vigo Virtual Success Academy “has been vital to our ADM [enrollment] stabilization. This program is keeping Vigo County students enrolled in school,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
The agenda also includes four resolutions:
• Fuel Prices: The resolution seeks board permission for the business office to “lock in” diesel and gasoline prices, rather than pay the market rate upon delivery as has been done in the past.
It authorizes the chief financial officer to enter into a contractual agreement with Ceres Solutions/Country Mark to establish a fixed price for fuel purchases during calendar year 2020 not to exceed more than 80% of historical usage. It enables the business office to analyze market prices to obtain the best rate possible.
• Another resolution seeks board support for the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce 2025 Community Plan and encourages the administration to be involved in moving the plan forward.
• The administration also seeks board support for the 2020 Family Emphasis initiative. The resolution would support the work of not-for-profit and faith-based roundtables, which focus on strengthening Vigo County families in 2020.
“We hope to work with our community to have family-friendly programming on Wednesday nights in 2020, and we’ll work to limit school events on these nights,” Riley said.
• The board is being asked to support the district’s effort to formally start the Wabash Valley Education Alliance, a group committed to advancing education in the region. The group will consist of representatives from VCSC, other K-12 institutions in the Wabash Valley, higher ed institutions in the Wabash Valley, as well as community and business partners.
The resolution states in part that “consensus building and partnership among the alliance members is a significant way to advocate for investment in our region and on critical issues that impact our institutions, educators, and the students we serve.”
