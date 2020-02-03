Plea submitted in attempted murder case

A Feb. 27 sentencing date has been set for a Terre Haute man who pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in connection with an August 2018 drive-by shooting.
A trial had been set to start today in Vigo Superior Court 3 for 21-year-old Davonte Brown on a charge of attempted murder.
The plea agreement for the Level 3 felony of aggravated battery calls for a recommended 16-year sentence to the Indiana Department of Correction, with eight executed and eight suspended to formal probation.
Brown had also faced charges of with criminal recklessness, carrying a handgun without license, and a firearm enhancement in connection with the shooting a 17-year-old girl in the 1900 block of North Sixth Street just after midnight Aug. 10, 2018.
In a probable cause affidavit, police said they determined Brown and the victim's younger brother had a long-standing feud and had fought at least once before.
Police later used a search warrant to retrieve signal information from Brown's phone that showed he was in the area of the shooting when it occurred, according to the affidavit. Several people were on the porch of the house when gunfire was reported from a passing car.
On Friday, Judge Sarah Mullican took Brown's plea agreement under advisement, ordered a pre-sentence investigation, and set the sentencing date. Brown remains in the Vigo County Jail with bond set at $100,000, cash only.
