Plea resolves one case in 2018 gunfire incident

A defendant in an October 2018 gunfire incident has been sentenced to time served on a misdemeanor charge of maintaining a common nuisance.
Jaryn Satterfield, 21, was originally charged with criminal organization activity, dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia in connection with the gunfire in the 700 block of South Fifth Street, where a party was advertised on social media despite the lack of a permit required by the city's special event ordinance.
A charge of criminal organization activity, a Level 5 felony, was filed against six defendants involved in the “No Cap Militia,” which law enforcement officials say is a criminal organization.
Satterfield's plea gave him credit for 18 days in jail and other time on the home detention program to cover the 298-day sentence.
