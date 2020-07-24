A Terre Haute woman was sentenced to five years in prison in connection with a Jan. 15 robbery of a convenience store.
Tasha N. Buchett, 34, pleaded guilty to robbery as a Level 5 felony during a hearing Thursday in Vigo Superior Court 1.
A plea agreement dismissed additional counts of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe.
Burchett will receive credit for 145 days served..
Police responded to a report of a robbery at the Speedway store, 2135 Wabash Ave., about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15. A witness said a woman robbed the store clerk of several items and an undisclosed amount of cash, then fled the scene before police arrived.
