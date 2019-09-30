Plea deal yields 37-year sentence in 2014 murder case

An Illinois man charged in the shooting death of a Terre Haute woman almost five years ago has been sentenced to 37 years in prison.
Connor Warren Scott, 25, today pleaded guilty to first degree murder in the death of Kaylyn Whitaker, 20, during a hearing today in Clark County, Illinois, Circuit Court.
Scott had been set for trial Nov. 12, but a negotiated plea agreement was entered during a pretrial hearing. That agreement requires Scott to serve 100 percent of the prison sentence and gives him credit for 219 days served in jail.
On Feb. 25 of this year, Scott walked into the police department in Danville, Indiana, where he then resided, and he confessed to the Oct. 31, 2014, killing of Kaylyn Whitaker, 20.
A former resident of Martinsville, Illinois, Scott had been residing in Hendricks County, Indiana, for about six months prior to his confession to police.
Whitaker's death, which occurred at Scott's home in Martinsville, was initially considered a suicide but was ruled a homicide in 2015.
Illinois State Police referred the case to the Clark County state's attorney, but no charges were filed. The judge then referred the case to a special prosecutor, and it remained unsolved until Scott's confession.
He was then charged with two counts of first degree murder.
