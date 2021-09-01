Plea deal reached in attempted murder case

An Oct. 4 sentencing hearing in Vigo Superior Court 6 is set for a Terre Haute man accused of running over another man on Christmas morning 2019.
Paul Aubin, 54 has signed a plea agreement that caps his potential sentence at 15 years.
Aubin had faced nine criminal charges, including attempted murder, in connection with the incident in Wyndham subdivision on Terre Haute’s east side.
The plea agreement filed Aug. 24 calls for guilty pleas to attempted aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, auto theft, a Level 5 felony, theft, a Level 6 felony, and admission to habitual offender status. Six other charges were dismissed in the plea agreement.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Aubin was the driver of a stolen Ford Mustang that ran over a man in Blackfriars Court. The man had tried to stop the Mustang after reportedly witnessing occupants of the car acting suspiciously in the neighborhood.
According to police, Aubin reportedly accelerated and tried to run over the man, who sustained a broken ankle, concussion and head injuries.
The man fired a handgun at the car, striking Aubin, who was hospitalized until he was booked into the Vigo County Jail.
Police investigating the incident learned the Mustang had been reported stolen. They also found mail belonging to several people in the auto, as well as two fake $100 bills.
Aubin's case had been set for trial Sept. 13.
