Plea deal filed in 2020 Hymera shooting

A Jasonville man could receive a 32-year prison sentence through a plea agreement filed Friday in connection with an August 2020 shooting in Sullivan County.
Dustin Turley, 35, intends to plead guilty to attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, in a shooting on Depot Street in Hymera.
The plea agreement calls for two years of the total sentence suspended, with 28 years in prison and two years on electronic monitoring if he qualifies for the program after serving his prison term.
Indiana State police detectives investigated and said the victim was shot multiple times at this residence after having a verbal altercation with Turley.
Turley ran from the scene and was later located in Jasonville.
No date has been set in Sullivan Superior Court for consideration of the plea agreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.