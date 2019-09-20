Plea agreement reached in child porn case

A plea agreement was filed Friday afternoon for a Terre Haute man facing 10 counts of possession of child pornography in connection with a Pennsylvania State Police investigation.
Michael A. Perkins, 50, was go to on trial Monday in Vigo Superior Court on the Level 5 felony charges. He is now set for a sentencing hearing Oct. 25 where Judge John Roach will consider a plea agreement.
Terms of the agreement will not be made public until presented in open court. Roach ordered an evaluation by Vigo County Community Corrections.
Perkins was arrested in November 2018 after Terre Haute Police were contacted by Pennsylvania police investigating Perkins due to inappropriate online conversations between Perkins and a 14-year-old boy, according to a court document.
Perkins gave a statement to city police Nov. 8 about sharing photos and conversations in private chat rooms with juvenile males, police said. Perkins reportedly told police the chat room participants engaged in erotic role play.
Police also said Perkins also gave them consent to search his home and electronic devices. Forensic examination of the devices revealed hundreds of photos of males and females ages infant to pre-teen engaging in sex acts, police said
