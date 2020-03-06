Plea agreement could settle 2014 diesel event misconduct case

A security patrol officer facing bribery, corruption and misconduct charges intends to plead guilty in connection with an investigation into traffic citations written in August 2014 at the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza.
James D. Graham, 57, of Bloomington, was scheduled for trial April 13, but Wednesday he submitted a motion for a change of plea in Vigo Superior Court 6.
An April 16 change of plea hearing is now set in the five-year-old case.
The plea agreement calls for an argued sentence in front of Judge Michael Lewis, with Graham pleading guilty to two counts of official misconduct as a Level 6 felony. Nine other criminal counts would be dismissed through terms of the plea agreement.
Graham was one of two men arrested following a nearly three-month investigation by Indiana State Police. He was charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, two counts of corrupt business influence, two counts of attempted corrupt business influence, two counts of official misconduct and one count of theft.
Six felony charges including bribery, official misconduct and theft are also pending against 38-year-old Jeremiah Graham, of Terre Haute, who is the son of James Graham.
The investigation began Aug. 23, 2014, when four people contacted the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office about their concerns over paying cash to a “deputy” who had written them traffic citations at the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza. The “deputy” allegedly told them if they did not pay $25, he would take them to jail, investigators said.
The sheriff’s department responded to the initial complaint, but the investigation was turned over to ISP at the request of the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office.
During his investigation, ISP Detective Tony Guinn obtained information indicating James Graham instructed Jeremiah Graham to write tickets to drivers who committed traffic offenses on the property where the event was taking place. James was also alleged to have directed Jeremiah to offer drivers a chance to pay $25 cash to the officers in lieu of the tickets being submitted to the court. Those who received citations from Jeremiah were allegedly told the $25 could serve as a donation to the charitable organization “Blue-men-ton Knights” supposedly started by James.
Nine victims were located in Indiana and Illinois, along with potential evidence, police said at the time.
Graham Security Patrol was contracted by the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds board to provide security during the diesel event. James Graham and four employees were given “special deputy” powers from the sheriff’s office to assist with security during the event. They were not given authorization to accept cash donations in lieu of tickets.
James Graham was the owner operation of Graham Security Patrol, which was part of his J. Graham Enterprises.
Both James Graham and Jeremiah Graham were booked into the Vigo County Jail Nov. 14, 2014. James Graham was released after posting 10 percent of $10,000 bond. Jeremiah Graham was released on his own recognizance.
Jeremiah Graham’s case remains pending in Vigo Superior Court 6 with a May 21 hearing and a July 20 trial date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.