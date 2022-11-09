Incumbent Democrat Sheriff John Plasse has won election to a second term.
Plasse, 59, lead in voting from the start. When early in-person absentee ballots were counted, the incumbent sheriff had 9,629 votes, compared to 5,364 for Republican Aaron Loudermilk, 46.
However, Republicans held an edge in straight-party ballots cast early, with 3,121. Democrats had 2,511 straight-party ballots cast from early absentee voter ballots.
In the next round of counting, Plasse expanded his lead, with 11,715 votes to 6,527 for Loudermilk.
That expanded again to 15,632 ballots for Plasse, with 9,405 for Loudermilk, with about 1,400 ballots left to count Tuesday evening.
Both Loudermilk and Plasse touted police experience.
Yet Plasse said he thinks voters focused on his “length of experience with 11 years as chief [of the Terre Haute Police Department] and people getting to know me. Then four years as sheriff, people have seen the job that I do,” Plasse said.
“But it is not just me alone. Without my staff and my deputies, I could not do this. Honestly, without the community’s support I couldn’t do this because we are a 42-deputy agency in a county of 108,000 people,” Plasse said. “We can’t possibly do our job without community input and the community has been great to us.
“It is a total team effort between myself, my staff, deputies and the community,” the sheriff said.
One thing Plasse had as an advantage was running as an incumbent.
In the past 30 years, no sitting Vigo County sheriff has lost re-election for a second term in the general election.
“I think in a lot of those (second term races), those sheriffs did not have an opponent, so I was not that fortunate,” Plasse said. “But I think as long as you do a good job … but if the office was not performing and did not have community support, I don’t think the results would be the same. That is a testament to the guys and girls that work and do a great job day in and day out,” Plasse said.
At the start of the year, Plasse said he was totally focused on re-election. However, in May, Plasse announced he has pancreatic cancer, noting his prognosis was good as the cancer was caught early.
“Once I found out I had cancer, it changed my perspective a little bit. I had to fight this fight first and unfortunately the campaign took a back seat for me and I could not do a lot of things,” Plasse said. “My campaign manager, Derek Fell, who is my chief of operations, stepped up big time,” the sheriff said, filling in at campaign events when he was unable to attend.
“I beat cancer and we won this election,” Plasse said. “Obviously there are term limits and I am done after these next four years. I couldn’t be prouder to finish my career serving this community the way that I have and am thankful for the community for having their support in me and coming out to vote for me, especially in the early voting period.”
