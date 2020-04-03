Plasse: No COVID-19 so far at Vigo jail

There are currently no cases of COVID-19 in the Vigo County Jail, and Sheriff John Plasse on Friday said he will alert the public if any COVID-19 cases are confirmed.
“As with any population of 300 people, we will have illnesses,” Plasse said. “But any rumors that we have COVID-19 cases are not true. If it were true, it would be known and we would make the public aware.”
Anyone entering the jail is screened, the sheriff said, and more cleaning sessions have been implemented.
The extra cleaning is actually affecting recreational time for inmates, Plasse said, as the recreational area must be sanitized before each different group of inmates is allowed to enter.
Deputies and jail staff have been informed about taking precautions and what should be done if they encounter a case of the contagious virus.
“What bothers me is people who have it, but don’t show symptoms,” Plasse said. “That’s the scary part.”
In what turned out to be a case of false alarm, two deputies did recently respond on a call for service involving a woman who self-reported that she had the virus. The woman was transported by ambulance, and the deputies did not come into close contact with her, Plasse said. Testing eventually revealed the woman did not have COVID-19.
“Our dispatchers are doing a great job of letting first responders know the situation for each call,” he said. “They ask questions to determine the risk of COVID-19 and then advise the responders.”
The possibility of COVID-19 entering the jail population is a major concern, as is the spread of any other communicable disease, the sheriff said. The current Vigo County Jail has a court-ordered inmate limit of 268 people. The new county jail will have a capacity of about 500 bunks.
“There is no way to practice social distancing in this jail,” Plasse said. “In some blocks, we have four bunks in a cell. We don’t have the capacity to separate people.”
As for personal protective equipment for jail staff, Plasse said, supplies are low.
“We don’t have enough protective equipment to suit everyone up if we needed to do that,” he said.
While the city police and fire departments have both reported cases of COVID-19 among staff, Plasse said only one jail staff person has been sick with what could be the coronavirus. However, testing was not available for that person, who was ordered to self-isolate.
Meanwhile, the Indiana Department of Correction on Friday said two positive cases of COVID-19 are confirmed among inmates at the Indiana Women’s Prison, and three positive cases are confirmed among inmates at Plainfield Correctional Facility.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
