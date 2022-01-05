Plasse first to file for Vigo's May primary

Democrat John Plasse was the first to file Wednesday in Vigo County as a candidate for the May 8 primary election.
Plasse is seeking a second term as Vigo County Sheriff.
Wednesday was the first day for major party candidates to file for offices in Indiana.
In addition to sheriff, other offices up for election in 2022 include county surveyor, county prosecutor, county commissioner for District 1 and four district seats — District 1, 2, 3, 4 — on the Vigo County Council.
Others include the judgeships of Circuit Court Division 3, Vigo County Superior Court Division 1 and Superior Court Division 4.
On the state level for the Wabash Valley, Indiana Senate District 38 is up for election, as are Indiana House of Representatives Districts 42, 43, 45 and 46.
On the federal level, Republican Todd Young’s U.S. senate seat is up for election. So far, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., a Democrat, has filed to run.
Some Vigo County candidates who filed Wednesday are:
• Democrat Nancy Allsup for the District 2 seat on the Vigo County Council; Allsup is a former county recorder.
• Democrat Brendan Kearns for District 1 Commissioner; Kearns is the incumbent.
• Democrat Bruce W. Allen Jr. for county surveyor; Allen is the incumbent.
• Republican David Thompson for the District 1 seat on the Vigo County Council; Thompson is the incumbent.
• Republican Brenda Wilson for the District 2 seat on the Vigo County Council. Wilson is the incumbent.
• Republican Johnny Norton for District 1 Commissioner.
• Democrat Kevin Gardner for Vigo County Assessor. Gardner is the incumbent.
In addition to those offices, several township government offices, such as trustee and township boards are up for election.
Those offices include Harrison Township Assessor and Harrison Township Trustee as well as Harrison Township Board (three seats); Fayette Township Trustee and Fayette Township Board (three seats); Honey Creek Township Trustee and Honey Creek Township Board (three seats); Linton Township Trustee and Linton Township Board (three seats); Lost Creek Township Trustee and Lost Creek Township Board (three seats); Nevins Township Trustee and Nevins Township Board (three seats).
Also included: Otter Creek Township Trustee and Otter Creek Township Board (three seats); Pierson Township Trustee and Pierson Township Board (three seats); Prairie Creek Township Trustee and Prairie Creek Township Board (three seats); Prairieton Township Trustee and Prairieton Township Board (three seats); Riley Township Trustee and Riley Township Board (three seats); and Sugar Creek Township Trustee and Sugar Creek Township Board (three seats).
