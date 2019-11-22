Plasencia selected to lead ISU athletics fundraising

Indiana State University on Friday announced Danny Plasencia has been named the assistant director of athletics and director of the Sycamore Athletic Fund.
Plasencia will begin Dec. 2 and will oversee fundraising efforts of the department of athletics.
“Coming off the successful completion of Elevate the Campaign for Sycamore Athletics, there is momentum in athletics fundraising,” said Andrea Angel, vice president for university advancement and CEO of the ISU Foundation. “I am excited to have Danny Plasencia join our team and continue to grow the Varsity Club and other priority projects for our program.”
Said Plasencia, "My family and I are so thrilled and excited to join the ISU family and Terre Haute community. I look forward to working with our staff, donors, alumni, sponsors, fans and all those who love ISU in helping us build the best possible college experience for our student athletes.”
He comes to Indiana State from the University of Louisville where he worked as the director of championships and director of development.
Plasencia earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisville. He also has an MBA from the University of Tampa and his juris doctorate from the New York Law School.
