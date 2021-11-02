Plascak, longtime local broadcaster, dies at 92

Martin Plascak Jr., the "News Voice of the Wabash Valley" who worked at WBOW from 1951-1975 and WTHI from 1976 until his retirement in 1995, died on Saturday. He was 92.
"He's one of the founding fathers of broadcast news in this area," said DLC Media's news director Frank Rush, who worked at both stations with him and co-hosted a news talk show, "Crosstalk," with Plascak from 1991-1995.
"He was a cool mentor — he was a walking encyclopedia of Terre Haute," Rush said. "If it happened in Terre Haute, he more than likely was there. Perhaps he couldn't tell you where the bodies were buried, but he knew who put them there."
Plascak served as WBOW's news director from 1954-1975, a position he took in 1976 at WTHI AM and FM.
"If you look up the word 'professional' in the dictionary, his picture is next to it," said Barry Kent, operations manager for DLC Media.
"I grew up listening to him, and when I was 18 years old, I got a job at WBOW in 1969," Kent added. "I thought it was the greatest thing in the world to be working with Martin Plascak. A lot of young people learned the business from him, and they learned it the right way. He was able to paint a picture with his story."
"He was great at showing you how to cut through the slop," Rush said. "He taught me what I needed to do to be effective and not look like an idiot."
"Everyone respected him," Kent said. "People would call and give him the news before it made it anywhere else."
Plascak was notable for two things — his classic, radio-ready voice (which everybody was familiar with) and his sartorial professionalism (which not everyone knew about).
"His voice was unmistakable — when he came into a room, even if you didn't know him, once you heard him you knew who he was," Kent recalled.
A good voice is a must for radio but a personal professional dress code isn't — and Plascak came to work every day in jacket and tie.
"We worked in radio, so we could show up for work in our pajamas and no one would know," Kent said.
"Paul Harvey was like that, and he followed the Paul Harvey school of news — be a professional inside and out," Rush noted. "You felt like a professional if you dressed like a professional. He would show up at an event better dressed than the people he was interviewing."
Martin married Norma Green on May 1, 1960. They were married for 61 years. Survivors include Norma, his son Marty, his daughters Patti Willey and Pam Plascak, six grandchildren and two step-grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren.
He was inducted into the Associated Press Hall of Fame in 1996 and the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame in 2014.
"He meant a lot to the local media, and he meant a lot to the local listeners in this market," Kent said.
Rush said, "He started out when 45s were the new technology and retired when CDs were being phased out. He lived the history of radio. It's the passing of an era. He was the last of his kind."
Services will be held on Thursday at Central Christian Church located at 4950 Wabash Ave. Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. with the service at 2. Masks are required inside Central Christian Church. Burial to follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
